Vera wisdom-Bassey

Crest Gate School, Ishashi, Lagos came alive, recently, as the pupils showcased different culture and entertained their parents, guests and teachers.

Parents were not left out of the fun as they too cooked different dishes to represent their culture at the school first cultural day.

Proprietress of the school, Mrs Gloria Obi, who explained the theme: “Unity in diversity’’, said there were peculiarities in our various culture and stressed that the diversity should be harness to unite the country.

“I see the Nigerian states and I see diversity in each culture. We need each other everyday, irrespective of where we come from. Dependant on each other is the key. We need each other everyday so our strength lies in our diversity.’’

She called on government to focus on issues affecting the less privileged children in the society and find a way to assist and bring them out of poverty.

“We should educate this children, not just their brain but their minds, their hands, teach them what to do and give them entrepreneurship as well harness the talents that are bound in them, teach them to be useful to themselves and to their families, nation and even to the whole world. When this is done, it will be better for the nation and less crime will be witnessed on our street.”

She advised politicians to know that all their ambitions are not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“All that we are doing lets do it in unity among us as people. I want to plead with the government of the day to know that the greatest freedom you can give to any human being is education. “If the kids are given education they will know the importance. When you see people from different culture jumping together and doing things together, I believe our aim is achieved. So whatever challenges you might have just put it aside and let’s move together for the good of the nation.”

Mother of the day, Mrs. Asoba Bukola harped on the importance of culture, which she described as what unites the nation together

“With culture, we can work together as one,” she maintained.