By Steve Agbota

Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has blamed the current management of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) for the ongoing quagmire with the Governing Council elections.

The association made this claim in a press statement signed by its National President, Mr. Frank Ogunojemite earlier today.

APFFLON said that the continuous engagements by the CRFFN management has been restricted to only registered associations, a move termed to be a compromise by the agency ahead of the polls because the CRFFN Act recognizes individual members as well as companies.

“We wish to bring to public notice, the clear evidence of compromise on the part of the management of CRFFN. APFFLON is shocked by the body language of the Management of the Council which is roundly suggestive of complicity in the lingering commotion triggered by the proposed sharing formula for the CRFFN anticipated election.”

“The Registrar of the Council, in a letter dated 02/11/2021, and exclusively copied to leaders of associations, strictly inviting them and their secretaries to a meeting slated for November 10, 2021, in Apapa, is a clear evidence that the management is in full support of the infamous 6:6:1:1:1 formula”

“It is very clear that Section 4, of the CRFFN Act, recognises three categories of membership, namely: associations, corporate bodies and individuals. Why then the Management of the Council did not extend invitation to other two categories,” the statement read.

APFFLON said that the development, as well as other infractions on the part of the management, makes the industry doubt the neutrality of the Registrar and his team in the upcoming elections.

APFFLON argued that the present CRFFN management is increasingly casting itself in bad light as emerging facts have shown that the Council itself is the bane of robust freight forwarding practice in Nigeria.

