Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has rolled out the processes to be followed by importers in payment of the controversial Practitioners Operations Fees (POF) at Nigerian Ports.

CRFFN’s technical partners on the POF collection; SW Global Limited stated that any freight forwarder who is not registered with the Council would not be able to make the payment.

According to the firm: “To pay for POF, you must be an existing and registered freight forwarder with your membership number, such a person must have completed up to date payment of all subscription dues, and must not be indebted to CRFFN in any way.”

“After this, you can access the CRFFN website, login with your membership number and provide the bill of laden number. The system would then display the applicable fee for you to pay on the particular cargo, thereafter, you make payment. If there are any discrepancy in the amount you are asked to pay, you still have to pay the money, then you click on ‘report dispute’ to make your complaints.”

The firm have equally explained that the process of freight forwarders registering with the CRFFN has been simplified.

“To register as a freight forwarder; Visit CRFFN website, select application type (Corporate or Individual member) fill out the application form, make payment, obtain your membership number and login details.”

“For corporate membership, you need to provide two directors, details of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as well as office details. The registration would be processed within five days, your e-mail address is very important during the registration process.”