Paul Erewuba

The 9th edition of the “Chuma Anosike Cricket Cup’ championship will bowl-off in Afikpo, Ebonyi State come April 25.

Te tourney, which wil end April 28, wil see six male teams from each of the South-East states and four female teams from Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, and Enugu states respectively slug it out in Afikpo.

Speaking to Journalists in Lagos, Chairman , Anambra Cricket Association, Chuma Anosike explained that the tourney would be played on a ‘round robin’ format with the top two teams competing in the finals.

“Inspite of the prevailing economic challenges, we have strived to ensure that all the resources needed for the tourney are made available and in keeping with tradition, prizes will be awarded for outstanding performances in various categories and cash gifts for the best teams in both male and female categories.