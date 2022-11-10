The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), has announced a 14-member list ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Qualifier B’ in Rwanda later this month.

In a statement issued by Musa Ehizoje, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the federation, 20 players were invited to camp in October before the final 14 were named.

“The team is a blend of youths with experience and familiar faces in the mix. Chimezie Onwuzilike returns to the team while the likes of Isaac Okpe, Onikoyi Ademola, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, and Prosper Useni also make the cut.

“Young bowling prodigy and pace bowler, Udekwe Chiemelie and Leg Spin bowling sensation Joshua Asia will make their debut for the senior team after a successful spell with the Under 19 at the ICC Qualifiers in Abuja.

“Akhere Isesele joins the duo to complete the trio of debutants to wear the prestigious Yellow and Green colours for Nigeria.

“Sylvester Okpe will lead the Yellow Greens as captain as they continue preparations for the event with a pre-tournament tour to Zimbabwe where they are expected to play senior franchise teams and other national set-ups.’’

According to the statement, this tournament will also afford the new Head Coach and High Performance Manager of the Federation, Steve Tikolo, an opportunity to see first-hand the team play in competitive mode,” Ehizoje said.

The tournament is scheduled for Rwanda from Nov. 28 to Dec. 8 in Rwanda as Nigeria is drawn in group B’ alongside Tanzania, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Eswatini, The Gambia and Cameroon.

The top two teams in the tournament will progress to the next phase of qualification.

THE FULL LIST

Sylvester Okpe—Captain

Ashmit Shresta

Adedeji Sesan

Sulaimon Runsewe

Chimeze Onwuzulike

Ademola Onikoyi

Isaac Okpe

Akhere Isesele

Peter Aho

Taiwo Mohammed

Ridwan Kareem

Joshua Asia

Chiemelie Udekwe

Prosper Useni