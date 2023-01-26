Oyo State won both the boys and girls categories of the South West National Cricket U-17 Zonal qualification tournament and will compete in the National U-17 Cricket Championship finals in Abuja.

Lagos showed a brilliant performance in the boys’ category, while it was a close call for Ekiti and Ogun States in the girls’ category.

The South West was the first to begin the zonal qualification for the Nigeria Cricket Federation National Under-17 Cricket Championship, which took place in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Five States namely; Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun and hosts Oyo have all presented both boys and girls team for the event.

The tournament lasted for three days and the winners will get the chance to produce the majority of players to form the zonal team.