From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Cries of ‘We’re Obi-dient’, ‘We don’t take shi shi and ‘We don’t give shi shi’ rend the air as supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi marched through Warri, Delta State on Independence Day.

Thousands of Obi’s supporters marched through the city, mostly wearing the green-white-green national colour, from the DSC roundabout to the Warri stadium, where they addressed the crowd and discussed Obi’s aspirations for the presidency.

Insisting that “A new Nigeria is possible” with strong leadership that will take office in 2023 with Peter Obi as President, the supporters marched through the well-known Effurun Roundabout while singing solidarity songs and intermittently chanting, “We don’t take shi shi, we don’t give shi shi.”

The supporters of Obi marched under the banner of the Delta State Alliance for Peter Obi Movement and carried various placards with messages like, “We need Nigeria refining her own crude oil and producing her own products,”

“We say no to insecurity, corruption, and the ASUU strike,” “Employing Graduates and not turning them into Keke/Okada riders,” “Nigeria must celebrate education as key to economic development,” and “A vote for Peter Obi is a vote for better Nigeria.”