Ben Dunno, Warri

Concerned over the spate of violent crimes in parts of Delta state in recent time, the Police Commissioner, Mr. Muhammed Ali, has redeployed three (3) Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in some areas for their lapses that led to high crime rate within their coverage areas.

The DPOs that suffered the first casualty in the ongoing renewed efforts by the police boss in curbing the spate of violent crimes and other forms of social vices in the state included; A Division, Warri, C Division, Asaba and the Sapele Division.

Making this disclosure during an interactive session with selected Journalists in Asaba, yesterday, the Commissioner noted that he was posted to the state to tolerate laxity or incompetence from any officer under his Command when it comes to fighting crimes.

He explained that as a well trained Operational officer in the Force with many years of experience, he does not expect anything less than professionalism from his officers at their various units in combating crimes in their areas.

Reading the riot act to his men, Ali, stressed the need for the other DPO and unit Commanders to be more proactive and professional in tackling crime within their locality as he would not hesitate to remove any of them whose area experienced multiple crime incidents.

According to him; “No doubts that the rate of crime in the state had increase in the last one week or so and I’ve already commenced the process of nipping the situation in the bud.

Some DPOs have been removed and some are still on my watch list”.

“This is to serve as a wake up call to all the officers that they must begin to perform at a maximum capacity in crime fighting and prevention in their areas. They should develop their own intelligence gathering network with their immediate neighbours and use it effectively in crime control”.

“The era of arm-chair policing are over and i expected that those working under me should understand this and work relentlessly with me in fighting crime in the state”, he stated.