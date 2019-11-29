TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The paramount ruler of Akpor Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Anele Orlu-Oriebe, has directed that those who must be recruited into any local vigilance group in the kingdom must be indigenes of the area.

Orlu-Oriebe gave the directives yesterday, when hundreds of residents of Rumuekini community, especially residents of Akas Avenue, in the kingdom, staged a peaceful

protest over alleged rumours of redeploying some members of the local vigilance group known as ONELGA Special Peace and Advisory Committee, who were recently deployed in the area.

The monarch, who is the Nye-Wey Ali Akpo Kingdom, dismissed rumors that members of OSPAC deployed in the area were being asked to leave.

He clarified that some stakeholders in the area were only against new recruitment of personnel which involved non-indigenes.

He said recruitment of strangers into vigilance group was against the rules of engagement securing Akpor Kingdom.

The royal father told newsmen that it was important to recruit indigenes into local vigilance, who already know the terrain of the community, rather than recruitment and nomination of non-indigenes by some stakeholders for their personal reasons.

The paramount ruler of Akpor Kingdom further asked the protesters to ensure that new recruitment must be done by the leadership of Akpor OSPAC in collaboration with the community chiefs, traditional rulers, Community Development Committee (CDC) and Chief Security Officer of the community, for effective and efficient operations.