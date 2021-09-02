By Christopher Oji

The Inspector -General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman Baba, has said that the police is making efforts to boost the Forensic Department of the Force for effective crime fighting and investigation.

The IGP, who spoke yesterday, at the opening ceremony of a three-day Capacity Building Workshop for Police Public Relations Officers across the country, organised in partnership with the Nigeria – German Development Cooperation (GIZ), with the theme: “Crime Scene Management and Conclusive Investigation: The role of Police Spokespersons”, described the forensic department as a vital section of the force which needed cogent attention.

Baba said the force was collaborating with the GIZ to train police public relations officers of the force across the country on forensic.

He said: “It is important for all public relations officers to know much about forensic since they are the first respondents to crime scene, as they would have fore knowledge of crime scene. They should be able to know what to touch and what not to touch so that investigation will not be jeopardised.

“Training and retraining is the second thing we require after manpower. If you have manpower, the next thing you need is training; the public relations department is a place where officers in the department should be versatile in the issue of administration, operation and investigation.

“They should be jack of all trades and masters of all. That is why we have to improve their capacity in the scene of crime, operation and investigation.”

The director of GIZ in Nigeria, Mr Gertjan Gruijter, said the organisation would continue to train Nigeria police officers for effective policing and crime fighting.

