Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Benue State Command, Kamilu Isah, has stressed the need for the traditional institution to be recognized in the Nigerian Constitution in order to better curb the crime wave in the country.

Isah, who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende, at his palace in Makurdi on Tuesday, maintained that the role of the traditional institution in curbing crime and ensuring the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians cannot be overemphasized.

The Benue NSCDC boss, who decried that the decay in traditional values was due to the neglect of the traditional institution, said the decline has also resulted in the rise of criminality in Nigerian society.

He added that in the past if anyone was found guilty of committing an offence, the traditional rulers were the first to apprehend and hand over the offender to security agencies for prosecution.

“Our constitution has failed to recognise the traditional institution. If the constitution gives the traditional institution a role, criminality such as terrorism, insurgencies, armed robbery, vandalism, among others would be conquered to a great extent. That’s why I’m calling on the legislators to look into that area so that the traditional institution can help security outfits better curb criminality.

Isah said he was at the palace to pay homage to the traditional ruler and to seek his cooperation in the task of securing the state, adding that the Benue State Command of the NSCDC expects better peace and protection for the people of Benue in the year 2020.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Tor Lobi, HRH Chief Moses Anagende, who is also the Chairman, Lobi Intermediate Area Traditional Council, thanked the Commandant for the visit, assuring him of the Traditional Council’s cooperation with the Corps.

He enjoined the officers and men of NSCDC to continue with the good work of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

On their part, one-time commissioner in the state and a member of the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Chief Mrs Rebecca Apedzan, as well as the Managing Director, Benue Investment and Property Ltd (BIPC), Alex Adim, thanked the state Commandant for his visit and assured him the state’s cooperation with the Corps.

The Guma Local Government Chairman, Richard Shawon, who is also the ALGOM Chairman in the state, was full of praises for the NSCDC and indicated his readiness to partner with the Corps.

The visit ended at the NSCDC Area B Command office in Wadata, where the state Commandant encouraged the officers and men to do their duty to keep the state free of vandals and criminals.

The occasion was graced by representatives from the Nigeria Army, 72 Special Forces Battalion, Nigeria Air Force, the Nigeria Police, DSS, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional Services, the NDLEA and NAPTIP.