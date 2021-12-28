Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr Muhammed Ali, said crime statistics in the State dropped to 424 in 2021 from 2,013 recorded in 2020.

The Commissioner said this yesterday in Asaba, at a security stakeholders meeting.

Ali said that only 173 armed robbery cases were reported in 2021, compared to 7,034 in 2020, stressing that 83 kidnap cases were recorded in 2021 as against 478 in 2020.

He added that 102 murder-related cases were recorded in 2021 as against 200 in 2020.

“Sixty-six cult-related cases were recorded in 2021 as against 578 incidents recorded in 2020.

“Two hundred and two suspected armed robbers were either arrested or had their nefarious plans busted before they were hatched in 2021.

“Eighty-one suspected kidnappers were arrested in 2021 with 73 victims rescued and reunited with their relations,’’ he said.

Ali said 91 persons were arrested over alleged murder, while 513 suspected cultists were arrested either at their initiation grounds, their hideouts or during inter-cult clashes.

“For the recovery of arms and ammunition, 227 arms of varying calibres and 10,151 ammunition were recovered from suspected IPOB members, kidnappers and cultists.

“The ratio showed that 156 arms were recovered from kidnappers and armed robbers; 49 arms from suspected cultists and 22 from murder suspects.

“Out of the 10,151 recovered ammunition, 6,545 were from proscribed IPOB members, kidnappers and armed robbers, while 1,352 were recovered from cultists,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, some Delta residents have commended the police commissioner for the security architecture in the state which led to crime reduction.

They noted that the killing of policemen and the snatching of their arms by suspected members of the proscribed IPOB took already permanent flight.

This, they said, followed the dislodgment of their hideouts in the forests of Okpanam and Anwai-Illah.

Director-General, Asaba Capital Development Agency, Mrs Joan Mrakpor, said: “Muhamned Ali is a blessing to Delta. Incidentally, he is policing a state where the governor is passionate about security of life and property.

“Apart from being a detribalised person, he knows his onions. I understand that he is not new to the state, but I think that is not the issue. He sure knows the police job.

“We know what Asaba township used to be prior to my appointment as director-general, Asaba Capital Development Agency.

“He assisted us with his men while we carried out the various demolitions we did to give the state capital a facelift from the former slum to what it is today.

“That man is alive to his responsibilities. The usual report of kidnapping along the notorious Ubulu-Uku-Onicha-Ugbo Road which claimed innocent lives have long ceased.

“If we have such level-headed police officers like CP Ali to man some of the volatile states in the country, we would be happy for it,’’ she said.

A U.S.A-based Ogbueshi Chukwuka said his experience during his visit to Nigeria in July showed the presence of policemen everywhere in the state.

“From Asaba Airport where I landed and was going to my village in Akuku-Igbo, I noticed a remarkable change in what you people call police visibility.

“To be sincere, when I wanted to visit Nigeria and then my hometown, I was scared, because of what we used to read online about insecurity in our state, especially kidnapping.

“But throughout the two weeks I spent before going back, there was no single kidnap incident of kidnap,’’ he said.

A veteran journalist, Emmanuel Obiamiwe, also described CP Ali and his management team as one of a kind.

“I think what stands CP Ali out is his detribalised nature, aside from knowing the job. He is a lover of everybody, especially pressmen.

“He operates an open door policy. I think that is what endeared him to all and sundry.”