From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has ordered the closure of all Scrap and Waste (Akpakara) Markets in Aba, its commercial capital.

A release by the state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu gave the directive for the immediate closure of the markets in the state pending the proper identification of those involved in the collection and sale of scraps as well as the proper organization of the trade to eliminate associated criminal activities.

In all, 31 of such markets and sites were identified and closed. They include Port Harcourt Express Road by Tonimas Junction; Umuode Village by Nwanyi Moto in Osisioma; Port Harcourt Express Road near Harmony Park by Enyimba;

Port Harcourt Express Road by Ubani Junction; Uratta Integrated Market Scrap Dealers and Backyard Gate Alaoji along Port Harcourt Road.

Others are, Port Harcourt Express Road by Okwuonu junction, Uratta; Ariaria Market after Bakassi Office; Old Express by Samek Faulks Road; 51, PH Road by Hollywood, Aba; Cemetery Road by Railway; Weeks Road by Cemetery Road, Aba; 77, Clifford Road, Aba; Etche Road Scrap Dealers and School Road by Old Court.

On the list also are Constitution Crescent by John 3:16 Ministry, Aba; Peoples Road, Ogbor- Hill; SANCAS School, Ikot- Ekpene Road, Ohanze near Dan Dollars Filling Station; Inside Ehiere Market; Ikot- Ekpene Road by EZESCO Ogbor- Hill, Aba; Alaoji by EASYON Filling Station Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Alaoji by High Two Filling Station Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Umuafor Federal School by Lord Chosen Church, Ogbor-Hill, Aba and Federal Road by Obikabia at the back of Uche Filling Station, Aba.

Also affected are the markets/sites Opposite Zone 6 Police Station, Ogbor-Hill, Aba; 3, Glass Road, by Anaemerem Hospital; Water Side by Umuoba Road, Behind Eziama Police Station, Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Opposite OLAS Oil, Ogbor-Hill, Aba; Georges Street by Bible College and1b, Ozuitem Road by Ngwa Road.

While the released urged relevant market executives and security agents to ensure compliance with the directive, leaders of the various scrap and waste market groups in the state were summoned to meet with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment, Michael Egwu, on Tuesday, May 17 by 11am at the State Secretariat, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia.

Management of Inner Galaxy Steel Company Ltd, Ukwa West LGA, which is the major buyer of scraps in the state, were also invited for the meeting.

There have been public outcry in the state as a result of activities of scavengers who go into extra miles including breaking into people’s houses in search of scraps, and in most cases, making away with valuable property which they in turn sell at the scrap markets/site.