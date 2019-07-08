Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Zuba on Monday admitted Senator Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate to bail in the sum of N5 million after his arraignment.

The senator was docked on a two-count of criminal assault by police authorities.

Dressed in blue attire with a pair of black shoes and native cap, Abbo who was led into the dock at 2:55 pm where he pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge brought against him.

The offence according to prosecution, bordered on criminal force and assault which are contrary to Section 263 and 264 of the penal code.

Recalled that the senator had admitted to the offence and also apologised to Nigerians, after a video in which he was seen physically assaulting a nursing mother went viral.

After his plea was taken, the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, told the court that the police had not yet concluded investigation in the matter and needed more time.

He asked the court for an adjournment to enable them to conclude their investigation and open their case.

However, counsel to the Senator, Adegbite Isaac Adeniyi, urged the court to admit his client to bail on self-recognition as a serving senator.

He submitted that his client would not jump bail and would always be present to face his trial.

He also added that he would not interfere with the investigation.

He said: “He is a public figure and will not commit any offence and will not destroy any evidence that the prosecutor may have against him.”

Adeniyi added that the alleged offence was bailable and if granted bail it would not undermine the purpose of criminal prosecution.

In his ruling on the bail application, the magistrate, Abdullahi Ilellah, said that it was a bailable offence and the purpose of granting bail is to grant the defendant time to face his trial.

He, therefore, granted the defendant bail on N5 million with two sureties having verifiable addresses within the Federal Capital Territory.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until July 22, 2019.