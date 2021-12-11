From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Plateau State, Barr Chrysanthus Ahmadu said effective implementation of Criminal Justice system in Nigeria will reduced overcrowding of Correctional Centres with inmates awaiting trial.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He explained that lack of reliable disputes resolution mechanism is one of the factors discouraging foreign and local investments in developing nations of the world.

Ahmadu stated this while declaring open a one-day, capacity-building training and presentation of secretariat equipment by the administration of Criminal Justice monitoring committee, with the support of Macarthur Foundation, held in Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that the administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee has the responsibility of ensuring effective and efficient application of the law by relevant agencies, ensuring the congestion of criminal cases in courts is greatly reduced, criminal matters are speedily dealt with, congestion in the custodial centres is reduced to the barest minimum and persons awaiting trial are far as possible not detained in prison custody among others.

The Secretary Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee, Sulayman Dawodu expressed gratitude to the Macarthur Foundation for filling the vacuum created by previous administrations that ignored the development of criminal Justice system in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .