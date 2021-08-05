From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded plans to partner with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to establish a joint committee to harmonise functions and develop a new framework for promoting due process and the rule of law.

According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, the collaboration would also assist in promoting a seamless working relationship between police officers and defence attorneys.

The police chief made this known when he received the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Barr Olumide Akpata, at the Louise Edet House.

He said setting up the joint committee has become necessary to deal with recurring cases of unnecessary antagonism between Police officers and defence attorneys and to promote respect for the rights and privileges of the citizens during criminal investigations.

The IGP in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the advancement of the criminal justice processes in Nigeria, even as he said that the committee members would be drawn from both the Bar and the police.

Mba said in the statement:

