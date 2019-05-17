Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong has launched Operation Puff Adder in the state to curb the raising cases of kidnapping, banditry and other form of criminality.

Lalong, who launched the operation on Friday at the Plateau State Police headquarters, Jos, charged Plateau residents to provide useful information to security agencies, particularly on criminal hide-out for prompt action.

Represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, he pledged to support the security agencies for the restoration of the age- enduring security in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Plateau State, Isaac Akinmoyede, said the Operation Puff Adder launched in Plateau is in line with the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed, Abubakar Adamu, to tackle kidnapping, armed robbery, and bandits among others.

“The operation is lunch in Plateau to tackle insecurity such as kidnapping‚ armed robbery, Cultism, banditry and Sara Suka crimes and to also prevent the influx of criminal elements considering the ongoing security operations in the neighbouring Kaduna, Nasarawa and Taraba states.”

Akinmoyede who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bature A. Umar, said the manpower for the operation is drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMP), Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (5PU), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), State Intelligence Bureau (SIE) and State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Augustine Agundu, said the security challenges in Plateau needed to be tackle from a multiple dimensional perspective, adding that they would collaborate with the operation to make Plateau unsafe for kidnapper, armed robbers and bandits.