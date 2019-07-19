Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has expressed concern over increased cloning of official websites of various government agencies, by unscrupulous elements, to defraud the unsuspecting public.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afonanya, DSS disclosed instances where official identities/paraphernalia of certain Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were deceptively deployed by the criminals; to short change vulnerable persons.

“…Notably, the Nigeria Social Investment Trust Fund (NSITF) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have, so far, suffered the tricks of these fraudsters who use decoys to manipulate their victims.

“This, in the case of NSITF, has resulted in loss of varying sums of money by those promised huge returns on Federal Government investments and other poverty alleviation initiatives which ended up as fraudulent Ponzi schemes or money doubling ventures.

Expressing further concern, the Service said: “On the other hand, some people have also engaged in illegal sale of NYSC kits and accoutrements to prospective Corps members.

“They also advertise issuance of medical clearance certificates as well as redeployment of corps members to preferred states, for primary assignment, on medical, security, marital grounds or other reasons.

“While the DSS is already working with these agencies to identify and apprehend the suspects, the Service enjoins the public and prospective corps members, to be wary and note these fraudulent developments.

“The public is advised to exercise restraint in dealing with unknown or unconfirmed persons and groups or at least, make efforts to verify information from relevant authorities and agencies,” the Service advised.