The member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and the Deputy Chief Whip of the Green Chamber, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, a lwayer, has described the security situation in her constituency as ugly and disturbing. She made this statement in her “SOS” letter to the Inspector General of Police.

In the letter released to the press, the she cried out that the people of her constituency daily live in fear due to the activities of the criminals and hoodlums that have taken over the entire farmlands and all the roads leading to the two local government areas. According to the letter, for the past five months there has been no day the constituency did not witness cases of kidnapping, raping, murder, theft, and armed robbery caused by persons suspected to be herdsmen and supposedly operating with local assistants.

“The people of Isuikwuato now live in total fear each day of their lives because of the activities of the criminals that have surrounded my entire constituency.

“All the roads leading to Isuikwuato in recent times have become death traps to travellers. There is no day that Abia State University-Isuikwuato road and or Uzoakoli-Isuikwuato road do not witness a crime incident.”

The letter described some of the incidents that happened in the recent past that were all reported to the security agencies, recalling that as of the time she wrote the letter, no action had been taken to avert future occurrence.

“On the 27th of January 2021, a young man travelling with his wife and daughter along the Uzoakoli-Isuikwuato road was gruesomely murdered and the daughter abducted leaving the wife in total despair.

“On the 2nd of January 2021, a young man, Mr Obiajulu Okafor, coming from a wedding in Ohafia through the Isuikwuato-Abia State University road was kidnapped together with the wife and driver. The family and friends paid a whopping sum of N22m ransom to secure their release.

“On the 6th of October 2020, the Transition Committee Chairman of Isuikwuato Local Government Area was kidnapped for several days until an undisclosed ransom was paid by the family to secure his release. The same day the House of Assembly member representing Isuikwuato LGA in the State House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Okoroafor, a lawyer, was also attacked along the Uzoakoli-Isuikwuato road, the same spot that the transition chairman was abducted. Luckily he escaped but not without his vehicle being ridden with bullets.

“All of these incidents and many more were reported to the police and till date no arrest has been made or measures seen to have been taken to avert future incidents or secure the lives and property of the citizens of this areas.