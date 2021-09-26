From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Women Commission has expressed concern that criminals now hide their weapons and drugs with almajiri just as it noted that over 10 million almajiri, orphans and vulnerable children are roaming the streets in Nigeria.

Chairperson of the TUC Women Commission, Kebbi State chapter, Comrade Hafsat Abdulhamid Jamoh, stated this during a one-day programme on ‘Child Abuse and Almajiri Syndrome; Community Responsibilities to Build Morally Sound Society.”

She said: “In both Islam and Christianity, the child needs not to beg for food and other essential needs. The law guarantees his food, security and other basic needs and parents, relatives and the state are obligated to meet the child’s demands including feeding, clothing, shelter and education.

“Let me use this privileged opportunity to intimate you that over 10 million almajiri, orphans and vulnerable children are roaming the streets in Nigeria, particularly in the northern region, begging for food. This indeed is a disgrace to our nation.”

She added that relegating children to almajiri system is tantamount to child abuse, violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed by Nigeria’s constitution.

The National Chairperson of the Women Commission of the Congress, Hajia Hafsat Shuaib, who commended the Kebbi State chapter for organising the programme, appealed to all Nigerians not to perceive the problem of almajiri as northerners’ problem but an issue that must be solved by all citizens.

