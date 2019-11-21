Christopher Oji

The newly deployed Assistant Inspector- General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan , Lagos , AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, has read the riot act to hoodlums to steer clear of Lagos and Ogun States or risk the wrath of the Force.

The AIG also warned officers and men of the command, comprising of Ogun and Lagos States to stamp out crime as their primary duty was to protect lives and property.

Iliyasu who resumed officially Yesterday , said he was not deployed to joke but to fight crime to a standstill: I am not joking , we must not experience any crime in the zone this Yuletide . E very police officer must be on the ground , up and doing. Complacency, Indolence, unprofessionalism, incompetence will not be tolerated.

“We should all be out to chase out criminals. I am telling you that the toga is chase out criminals from Eko and the Gateway. Christians must celebrate Christmas peacefully. The toga of my administration is to kick crime out of Eko and Gateway. Officers must vigorously do their duties. Professionalism is not negotiable.

” We will be working in harmony with the Inspector-General of Police Operation Puff Adder intervention. We are going to reposition the Force for effective service delivery.

“We are going to have robust community policing driven to the hinterlands. Everybody must be involved in policing. We shall involve members of the public in our war against criminals. Policing shouldn’t be only for the police but for everybody.

” For my men, they must respect the human right to the later. Rule of law must be upheld.We are going to be accountable, each and every officer within this zone will be accountable for his or her activity. The conduct of officers is going to be reviewed, we are going to have a restructured and review of performances.

Our direction is to change attitude and platitude of policing as far as policing is concerned, the values of the policemen. I am happy that we have effective commanders both in Lagos and Ogun State, the Commissioners of Police are seasoned, they know the terrain very well, so members of the public should sleep with their eyes closed. We are going to give criminals a hot chase.”