From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has accused some Nigerians of being hypocritical on issues pertaining to religion.

Kaigama stated this in a homily at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, where he described as painful and shameful the fact that a country blessed with abundant resources endowed with intellectuals, professionals of eminent credentials, and hard working people should suffer the kind of crippling poverty and social deprivation that have given birth to ongoing multi-dimensional violence confronting citizens.

“Nigeria is reckoned as one of the most religious nations on earth. Our places of worship are often filled with worshippers. But our daily actions reflect a wide discrepancy from the tenets of the religions we profess.

“Despite our religiosity, we continue to witness an acute rise in the number of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and militants, not to talk of corrupt officials. We price evil over good, laud violence over peace and personal economic interests over collective nation building.

“In the face of rising challenges of all kinds in our nation, we feel duty bound to ask if those who represent our collective interests in the Presidency, Senate, House of Representative, etc, do make the dividends of democracy come to us or they are only experiencing the fruits of democracy in their pockets, and with their families and friends instead of all Nigerians.”

He registered his fears concerning the rising insecurity in Nigeria which, he said, has threatened the corporate existence, economic growth and political stability of Nigeria.

He asked for God’s grace for renewal, fruitful governance and a godly management of the resources, devoid of individualism, nepotism, bigotry.

He informed the Church that the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has requested that during the month of May, which is the month of Mary, the Church should invoke the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for an end to COVID-19 pandemic.