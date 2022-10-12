From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

There appears to be a serious conflict between the Labour Party (LP) and the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation over the just unveiled Presidential campaign council list.

The Dr Doyin Okupe-led Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation unveiled the list containing about 1,234 names, on Wednesday in Abuja

He stated that those would be the drivers of the party’s campaign activities for the 2023 general elections.

In a reaction to this, the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Oluwafemi, in a WhatsApp chat, dismissed the campaign list saying: “We are not involved in Dr Okupe’s mischievous political shenanigans.”