Okey Sampson, Umuahia
The elders and members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP) from Abia State have waded into the simmering
crisis among some members of the party in the state recently and sued
for peace.
In release titled, “Let peace reign” and signed by Senators Theodore
Orji, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Adolph Wabara and Chiefs Acho Nwakanma and
Onyema Ugochukwu the leaders were of the view that such quarrels
within the party were unnecessary at this point in time.
While urging members of the party in the state who believe they have
any issues, to allow them to be addressed within the protocols of the
party, instead of in public debates that project the party and
government in bad image, the leaders called on all members of the
party to wake up to the challenges it is presently facing from
opposition parties in the state.
The release read in part, “Prompted by the recent acrimonious public
debates between important members and segment of our party, we, elders
and members of BOT and NEC of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from
Abia State met to review issues with a view to finding ways to calm
tempers.
“After reviewing the various exchanges, we came to the conclusion that
the quarrels were unnecessary and we’re probably instigated by agents
provocateurs to undermine the unity in the party for their own
purposes. We deprecate the bitter public exchanges that sought to
incite divisions within our party, our government and our state. We
are certain that those unfortunate exchanges do not represent the true
situation in our party which is united in solidarity with our
Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.
“We, therefore, call on all the antagonists on all sides to ceasefire
immediately. We believe that whatever issues anyone may have can be
addressed within the protocols of the party, instead of in public
debates that project a bad image of our party and government. We urge
all members of our party to wake up to the challenges we face,
especially from opposition parties that are trying to revive, through
federal support.
“Our attention was also drawn to a simmering discontent in some
quarters over the outcome of the recently concluded Party local
government congresses in the state, resulting in one or two court
cases. We appeal to all litigants to withdraw all court cases and seek
redress through the internal party mechanism which we are sure is
adequate in resolving all disputes”.
