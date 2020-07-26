Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The elders and members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) from Abia State have waded into the simmering

crisis among some members of the party in the state recently and sued

for peace.

In release titled, “Let peace reign” and signed by Senators Theodore

Orji, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Adolph Wabara and Chiefs Acho Nwakanma and

Onyema Ugochukwu the leaders were of the view that such quarrels

within the party were unnecessary at this point in time.

While urging members of the party in the state who believe they have

any issues, to allow them to be addressed within the protocols of the

party, instead of in public debates that project the party and

government in bad image, the leaders called on all members of the

party to wake up to the challenges it is presently facing from

opposition parties in the state.

The release read in part, “Prompted by the recent acrimonious public

debates between important members and segment of our party, we, elders

and members of BOT and NEC of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from

Abia State met to review issues with a view to finding ways to calm

tempers.

“After reviewing the various exchanges, we came to the conclusion that

the quarrels were unnecessary and we’re probably instigated by agents

provocateurs to undermine the unity in the party for their own

purposes. We deprecate the bitter public exchanges that sought to

incite divisions within our party, our government and our state. We

are certain that those unfortunate exchanges do not represent the true

situation in our party which is united in solidarity with our

Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.

“We, therefore, call on all the antagonists on all sides to ceasefire

immediately. We believe that whatever issues anyone may have can be

addressed within the protocols of the party, instead of in public

debates that project a bad image of our party and government. We urge

all members of our party to wake up to the challenges we face,

especially from opposition parties that are trying to revive, through

federal support.

“Our attention was also drawn to a simmering discontent in some

quarters over the outcome of the recently concluded Party local

government congresses in the state, resulting in one or two court

cases. We appeal to all litigants to withdraw all court cases and seek

redress through the internal party mechanism which we are sure is

adequate in resolving all disputes”.