Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue state chapter, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the convener of APC Concerned Group, Okpoku Ogenyi, to withdraw the allegations he made against the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) or face severe disciplinary action.

Ogenyi, who claims to be a member of the party in Benue state, had while addressing a press conference and later featuring on a national Television on Friday, made what they tagged “baseless allegations” against the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the Benue state chairman of the party, Comrade Abba Yaro, the party described Ogenyi as an

“impostor and a hired fifth-columnist.”

Urging the party members nationwide to disregard all the allegations made by the Concerned Members of APC, the Benue State APC noted: “Our attention has been drawn to comments by one Okpoku Ogenyi on the Governor Buni-led Caretaker Committee of our great party, the APC.

“From the APC membership registration, update, revalidation exercise to the successful and ongoing reconciliation efforts, among other ongoing activities of the CECPC, all identified stakeholders led by our President, Muhammadu Buhari as leader of our party, the Progressives Governors Forum, state chapters, National Assembly leadership are regularly consulted and carried along on all decisions by the CECPC.

“Okpoku Ogenyi is strongly advised to withdraw within 24 hours the baseless allegations he made on a television interview on Friday or face disciplinary actions. He should tender apology to the Caretaker Committee over his tactless and ill-motivated attempt to bring the party to disrepute.

“We urge our teeming members and supporters to disregard Okpoku Ogenyi and his comments. He is an impostor and a hired fifth-columnist. Okpoku Ogenyi did not purchase the Benue State Governorship aspirant form as wrongly addressed as an aspirant on the television interview,” Yaro said.