Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has waded into the leadership crisis of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly as he brokered peace between the new Speaker, Rt Hon Monday Obolo and the impeached Speaker, Rt Hon Emmanuel Tonye Isenah.

The peace enjoyed by the legislative arm was shattered on Monday, September 30 when Isenah reneged on his earlier promise to step down and adjourned plenary sine die forcing his colleagues led by Obolo to reconvene to impeach him amidst the invasion of the Assembly and shooting by gunmen.

Isenah had given a hint that he was in for a long drawn fight when he insisted that his impeachment was null and void as he is the only one that can reconvene the House since he adjourned sitting as sine die.

Obolo, however, ignored the threats of Isenah and reconvened the House on Friday where the House set up a seven-man committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the impeachment of Isenah.

Sunday Sun gathered that Dickson who had on Monday congratulated Obolo as the new speaker after the impeachment of Isenah received the new Speaker and members of the House upon arrival in Yenagoa, the state capital on Friday.

According to sources after meeting with the House leadership and members of the House, Dickson mooted the idea of reconciliation and sent for Isenah and reconciled both leaders with an appeal that the House should return to its united status.

Obolo was said to have reiterated what he said during plenary that there was no love lost between him and Isenah noting that the House of Assembly is united and there was no crack among members.

Isenah, in turn, apologised to Dickson and members of the House and congratulated Obolo while pledging his loyalty to the new leadership.

Investigations revealed that Dickson›s intervention was to prevent escalation of the crisis between supporters of Isenah and Obolo which had forced Bayelsa State Security Outfit, Operation Doo Akpo to deploy its men to the legislative quarters over security concerns.

Supporters of Isenah had alleged that the Police had led a siege on the residence of the former Speaker with the intention to intimidate him and they had threatened to resist any attempt to harass him.