From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The traditional ruler of Oruku community in Nkanu East Local Govenment Area of Enugu State, Igwe Emmanuel Chidebere Mba has been shot dead by men who claimed to be police officers from Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The incidence which took place on Saturday has thrown the community into serious pandemonium as houses

and cars belonging to community members alleged to be behind the shooting of the traditional ruler have been set ablaze.

Eyewitnesses said that ‘policemen’ who were led by one Inspector Danladi, invaded the community in an SUV and a Sienna bus at about 2pm on Saturday and sought to see the traditional ruler who was addressing community members inside the community town hall.

The armed men were reportedly escorted to the townhall by three natives of Oruku community identified as Emmanuel Nwobodo, Onyema Edeh and Sunday Onunze.

When the traditional ruler was identified by the three natives, one of the ‘policemen’ immediately shot him on the thigh and he fell down bleeding.

Pandemonium ensued after the royal father was shot as the natives scattered in different directions amidst sporadic shooting by the armed men, who made attempts to arrest some of them.

The bleeding royal father was taken away alongside Mr Agozie Ani by the armed men to Parklane hospital Enugu but he could not be admitted due to lack of bed space. They were referred to the National Orthopedic hospital, Enugu but on arrival doctors at the Emergency Unit only confirmed the royal father dead.

It was learnt that the royal father who was elected by his community on December 26, 2019 reportedly bled to death before he could get medical attention.

His corpse was deposited at the National Orthopedic hospital mortuary while the whereabouts of Ani is yet to be known.

The FORD Pick-up van driven to the aborted meeting by the deceased royal father also driven away by the team is yet to be found.

Checks by some leaders of the community at the state police command headquarters to ascertain the identity and motive of the “invading policemen” proved abortive as they were told that there was no such entry made at any police station to that effect.

As a result of the incident, the aggrieved members of Oruku community reportedly regrouped Saturday evening and attacked the homes of some indigenes believed to be behind the murder of the traditional ruler.

Four houses including the compound of the father of a retired federal Permanent Secretary, Chief Raymond Okenwa were reportedly burnt down. Some vehicles parked within the affected premises were also set ablaze by the mob.

The carnage continued until Sunday morning as more buildings in Oruku were still being set on fire.

Attempts made to reach the the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, failed as he did not take calls nor reply to text messages to his mobile phone.