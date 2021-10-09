From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The crisis rocking the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in Delta State, has taken a worrisome dimension as majority of its members have called for the postponement of it’s election slated for October 12, 2021.

Some concerned members of the union told newsmen in Asaba that the process was being manipulated, urging the national secretariat to halt the exercise and set up a caretaker committee to address the contending issues.

Spokesman for the concerned unionists and a veteran labour leader in Delta State, Charles Isiayei accused the present Chairman, Bolum Martin, who is seeking to renew his mandate, of unilaterally hijacking the process.

Isiayei alleged that the embattled chairman inflated the delegates’ list from the 108 approved by the state executive committee of the union to 150 by smuggling questionable names into the list.

He alleged further that as if the manipulation of voters’ list was not enough, the secretariat of the union in connivance with MrBolum has been hoarding the said list from other contestants.

According to him, election was fixed for Tuesday October12, 2021, after due consultation, lamenting that less than 72 hours to the exercise, “delegates’ list which is a determining factor in every election is yet to be published by the secretariat.

