Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely few days to wind up his administration as Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, was yesterday served an impeachment notice by his colleagues.

The notice signed by 21 members of the House also disclosed that they had elected the representative of Onuimo State Constituency, Chinedu Offor of the Action Alliance (AA) as interim speaker, while allegations against the speaker were being investigated.

Offor, who briefed newsmen at the House of Assembly, claimed Ihim had consistently run the House without recourse to parliamentary process.

He also alleged that the action of the Speaker at the plenary session of the House yesterday was an insult to other lawmakers.

Offor claimed that the speaker had taken a unilateral decision to recall the 27 suspended local government council chairmen contrary to their resolution at the executive session.

Part of Ihim’s sins, according to Offor, was that the suspended speaker rebuffed efforts of other members of the House who invoked 15 of the House’s rules on the suspended council chairmen and rather hurriedly adjourned without allowing them to make an input.

Offor also disclosed that the House has also removed the majority leader, Lugard Osuji and replaced him with Lloyd Chukwuemeka from Owerri North constituency from AA following resolutions signed by 14 members of the House.