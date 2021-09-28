From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

It appears the youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is heading for a major crisis barely two months after its inauguration following an alleged indefinite suspension of its leader by some members of the executive.

During a press conference held in Enugu on Saturday, some members of the National Executive of the body announced that the President of the group, Damian Okafor, has been suspended indefinitely following a vote of no confidence on him.

The group also announced that the Deputy President, Jones Onwuasoanya, has been elevated to the acting National President of Ohanaeze Youth Wing.

However in an interview on Sunday, Damian Okafor dismissed the alleged suspension describing it as an act of hatred by some individuals in the group who do not believe that someone from Ebonyi State could lead Ohanaeze Youths.

“It’s very funny, some of them don’t know the workings of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. They never believe I am an Ebonyi man. It’s a shame and will not stand. The Ohanaeze national President and national Executive committee have nullified it.

“It’s a pure hatred. Whoever that is sponsoring them should burry his face in shame. Ordinarily before the meeting, I was supposed to be aware of the meeting. The constitution is there. The position was zoned to Ebonyi State but someone from Anambra man or Imo thinks that an Ebonyi man doesn’t deserve it. So, do not be dismayed, we are on it.

“The person that didn’t want me to win is putting in efforts with his money to make sure I am not there. But he is wasting his money. The mandate of the people must stand. Nobody owns Ohanaeze, it belongs to every Igbo man.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the wing, Chika Adiele, who announced the suspension of the President said that it was predicated on gross misconduct, gross incompetence, public embarrassment, dishonesty, abandonment of duty, dereliction of duty.

Other reasons include, disrespect to other NEC members, violation of the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and absolute loss of confidence on his leadership by NEC members.

He also said that they had set up an 8-man committee to investigate the activities of the former president and report back within two months.

Efforts to reach the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, to react to the development were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls to his mobile phone.

