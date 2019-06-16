From Okey Sampson, Aba

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Ike Oye, has said that the perceived crisis in the party will strengthen and reposition it for the future.

This is even as he condemned the alleged recent invasion of the party secretariat in Umuahia, Abia State by some thugs.

In a letter he sent to the chairman of APGA in Abia State, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere over the invasion, titled “Don’t pay evil with evil”, Oye said there was no doubt that the crisis in the party has strengthened the resolve of the leadership of the party to restructure and restore its lost glory.

“There is no doubt whatsoever that the untidy event of June 7, 2019 has succeeded in strengthening our resolve to restructure the party and restore the years eaten by locusts,” he stated.

Oye said it was unfortunate that the invasion came barely one week after the party held national convention and was settling down to reposition the party to assume its rightful position as the third largest party in Nigeria.

While alleging that the invasion was sponsored by those who lost out in the national convention and party’s state congress held recently, Oye said, “instead of aligning themselves with the rare feat achieved at the convention, this band of urchins goaded by their desperate paymaster chose the path of infamy by resorting to self help after failing to hijack the machinery of the party in Abia State for their usual egocentric adventures.