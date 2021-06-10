From Rose Ejembi, Markurdi

There are indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State is currently enmeshed in crisis as two factions of the party in Gboko Local Government area have slammed expulsion and suspension orders on each other.

Our Correspondent gathered that trouble started when some members of the party in Gboko local government on Wednesday sacked two former Chairman of the council, Becky Orpin and Abua Yaji from the party.

The duo of Orpin and Yaji are staunch loyalists of the leader of the party in the state and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume

The explosion order was contained in a statement issued by one Terfa Ahambe, the Public Relations Officer of the party in Gboko local government and made available to newsmen in Markurdi on Wednesday.

Ahambe gave the reasons for the expulsion of Orpin and Yaji to include abuse of the APC party constitution, distabilizing party organs and masterminding party crisis.

He explained further that their expulsion was signed by Two-Third of the Gboko local government APC executives, “after the duo failed to appear before the Gboko APC disciplinary committee set to investigate their unwholesome acts as required by the APC party constitution in Article 21 (A)(1)(I)(ii)(vi)(ix)(xi) as 2014 amended.”

Ahambe therefore advised the expelled party members to come over at the Secretariat to receive their expulsion letters and henceforth stop parading themselves as members of the party.

He further advised the former council chairmen to handover all properties belonging to the party at the Gboko local government APC Secretariat with immediate effect.

But reacting swiftly, the state chapter of the party, through its Caretaker Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga disclosed that those who are bandying expulsion order on the two former chairmen had long been suspended from the party.

In a statement titled, “Suspended party members cannot suspend legitimate members,” the party described the action of Ahambe’s faction as “embarrassing”.

Orgunga said that the party members who are claiming to have expelled legitimate members had long been suspended from the party after they were found guilty of romancing with other political parties.

He posited that the members who were already hobnobbing with other parties only wanted to plunge the APC into crisis before they finally leave.

“The State Working Committee on May 27, 2021 suspended and even expelled some of them based on the degree of their offences

“The said ex party members had grossly embarrassed the All Progressives Congress through impersonation of party offices, issuance of unauthorized publications, factionalization of the party in Gboko, carrying weapons and engaging in dishonest practices that tended to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient organization of the Gboko chapter of the party.

“Unfortunately, instead of showing remorse for their offences, the group has rather constituted itself into a treacherous gang of traitors, issuing unauthorized suspension orders against legitimate party members who should rather be appreciated for their participation and investments in the party.

“Their intention, we have gathered, is to wreak havoc to the APC while planning their exit to other minor political parties they intend to join.

“The latest of their antics is the false publication, announcing the outright suspension of Hon. Mrs Beckie Orpin, Hon. Simon Abua Yajir, Hon. Dennis Golozo, Hon. Peter Akumbur and Hon. Terfa Iorgilim.

The Party therefore advised the suspended members to stop dragging the name of the party in the mud and rather remorsefully and diligently serve their suspensions.so that they can be readmitted back into the party fold.

The APC also enjoined its members in Gboko not to be deterred but close ranks and continue to build the party for future victories.

Ornguga warned that the party would not hesitate to take legal action against the suspended members whose plan is to cause chaos in the party and bring to disrupt, the growing ranks of the party in Gboko and the State at large.