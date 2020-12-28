From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The traditional ruler of Oruku community in Nkanu East Local Govenment Area of Enugu State, Igwe Emmanuel Chidebere Mba, has been shot dead by men who claimed to be police officers from Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The incidence, which took place on Saturday, has thrown the community into serious pandemonium as houses and cars belonging to community members alleged to be behind the shooting of the traditional ruler have been set ablaze.

Witnesses said that ‘policemen’ who were led by one Inspector Danladi, invaded the community in an SUV and a Sienna bus at about 2pm on Saturday and sought to see the traditional ruler, who was addressing community members inside the community town hall.

The armed men were reportedly escorted to the town hall by three natives of Oruku community identified as Emmanuel Nwobodo, Onyema Edeh and Sunday Onunze.

When the traditional ruler was identified by the three natives, one of the ‘policemen’ immediately shot him on the thigh and he fell down bleeding.

Pandemonium ensued after the royal father was shot as the natives scattered in different directions amidst sporadic shooting by the armed men, who made attempts to arrest some of them.

The bleeding royal father was taken away alongside Mr Agozie Ani by the armed men to Parklane hospital Enugu but he could not be admitted due to lack of bed space.

They were referred to the National Orthopedic hospital, Enugu but on arrival doctors at the emergency unit only confirmed the royal father dead.

It was learnt that the royal father, who was elected by his community on December 26, 2019, reportedly bled to death before he could get medical attention.

His body was deposited at the National Orthopedic hospital mortuary while the whereabouts of Ani is yet to be known.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has ordered investigation into the murder of Igwe Emmanuel Mba, traditional ruler of Oruku community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.