By Chukwudi Nweje

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State may be heading for a crisis as the party’s Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, the Secretary, Prince Muiz Shodipe; Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani and an Ex-officio member, Mr Nurudeen Adewale, bicker over their suspension from the party.

Doherty, yesterday, suspended the secretary, the publicity secretary and the ex-officio member over alleged anti-party activities.

While announcing their suspension after a virtual council of the State Working Committee (SWC), Doherty said the trio were found to be “consistently and flagrantly breaching major provisions of the party’s Constitution and involved themselves in anti-party activities which could cause disunity among the party faithful.”