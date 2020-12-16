By Chukwudi Nweje

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State chapter, maybe heading for a crisis as the party Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, the Secretary, Prince Muiz Shodipe; Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani and an Ex-officio member, Mr Nurudeen Adewale bicker over their suspension from the party.

Doherty, on Wednesday, suspended the secretary, the publicity secretary and the ex-officio member over alleged anti-party activities.

According to Doherty, who announced that suspension after a virtual council of the State Working Committee (SWC), the suspended trio were found to be “consistently and flagrantly breaching major provisions of the party constitution and have been found to have involved themselves in anti-party activities which could cause disunity among the party faithful.”

But in a swift reaction, Gani said the action of the party chairman was pre-emptive and taken to “evade defending numerous financial accusations against him.”

He said that the fact that Doherty exited the SWC meeting before the end of proceeding indicates that he has “circumstantially vacated his seat as the state chairman.”

“The chairman did not give any reasons but feelers point to attempt to evade defending numerous financial accusations, disillusioned leadership and apparent anti Party activities hanging on him. Deji Doherty’s decision to exit the SWC council is circumstantially vacating his seat as the state chairman. It is expected that the state Deputy Chairman shall now take up the leadership role as clear in the Party constitution”, Gani said.