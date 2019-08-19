Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Youths of Aboto, a community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, at the weekend, protested the upgrade of Behiah Idiogbe to the status of Alaboto of Aboto by the state government.

The youths, who had earlier protested the elevation of Idiogbe, alleged that the traditional ruler is not a bonafide indigene of the town and threatened to break the bridge linking the community to other parts of the state if the decision is not reversed by the state government.

The State Executive Council (SEC) had effected the upgrading of Idiogbe from Oloja of Aboto to the position of Alaboto of Aboto at its meeting last Thursday.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said SEC approved the request for the upgrade 12 years ago but was not effected until the state government took the decision.

Ojogo said: “The process is what we met on ground and government felt justice must be served. It is not a fresh process. SEC gave approval for Alaboto’s elevation since 2007, but was not effected by previous administration.”

It was learnt that the announcement spur crisis in the town as houses, cars and other valuables were burnt during a violent protest by some aggrieved members of the community.

Counsel to Aboto community, Idowu Mafimisebi, who confirmed the breakdown of law and order, said the former administration of Governor Olusegun Agagu had, in 2007, erroneously announced the approval of Idiogbe as the Alaboto which led to a bloody crisis leading to the death of some persons and burning of houses in the community.

The lawyer alleged that many indigenes of the town have fled the town for safety since last Thursday when the announcement was made.

He appealed to the state government to call its foot soldiers to order and allow peace to reign in Aboto community.

Mafimisebi said Agagu’s administration immediately reversed the decision then, having discovered it was wrong.

He said the community already has an approved monarch who was selected by the kingmakers.

Oyetayo Ofoaye was done in accordance with the Chieftaincy Law of Ondo State.

Mafimisebi urged President Muhammadu Buhari, security chiefs, Inspector General of Police and traditional rulers to warn police and naval officers in the state who were being allegedly used to cause unrest in Aboto to stop destabilising the peace of the community.