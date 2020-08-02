Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Crisis is looming in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State

chapter following congresses that were held before the COVID-19

pandemic lockdown. This is even as a group, Progressive PDP Members in

Abia State (PPMAS) has called on leaders of the party in the state to

act immediately to save the party from implosion.

The group in a release stated how guidelines were made available and

followed during the congress, but regretted that after the exercise, a

national officer of the party from the state doctored results of the

congresses for selfish reasons.

According to the group, “The party gave the guidelines that should be

meticulously adhered to, so as to achieve a popular Congress that

shall harness the strength of our Party and fortify us for the battle

ahead.

“These guidelines were followed and the Congress held and produced

popular and generally accepted results. These results emerged with

zero petitions thereby rendering the need for the functions of the

Congress appeal panel unnecessary”.

The group said it was heart-rending that two months after the

congress, a national officer of the party from the state, produced

results different from the original ones.

“It’s quite disheartening that the alterations of the results affected

virtually the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State and her

corresponding Wards. These huge carelessness and avoidable mistakes

have threatened to destroy the PDP in Abia State”.

While describing what has happened as a misnomer that has never

occurred before in the state chapter of PDP, PPMAS said the looming

disaster waiting to happen to the party should be addressed

immediately.

“Our members have started drifting to other political parties due to

this problem. We must note the incidences of Zamfara and River States

APC unforeseen disaster that denied them participation during the last

election”, the group warned.