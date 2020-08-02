Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Crisis is looming in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State
chapter following congresses that were held before the COVID-19
pandemic lockdown. This is even as a group, Progressive PDP Members in
Abia State (PPMAS) has called on leaders of the party in the state to
act immediately to save the party from implosion.
The group in a release stated how guidelines were made available and
followed during the congress, but regretted that after the exercise, a
national officer of the party from the state doctored results of the
congresses for selfish reasons.
According to the group, “The party gave the guidelines that should be
meticulously adhered to, so as to achieve a popular Congress that
shall harness the strength of our Party and fortify us for the battle
ahead.
“These guidelines were followed and the Congress held and produced
popular and generally accepted results. These results emerged with
zero petitions thereby rendering the need for the functions of the
Congress appeal panel unnecessary”.
The group said it was heart-rending that two months after the
congress, a national officer of the party from the state, produced
results different from the original ones.
“It’s quite disheartening that the alterations of the results affected
virtually the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State and her
corresponding Wards. These huge carelessness and avoidable mistakes
have threatened to destroy the PDP in Abia State”.
While describing what has happened as a misnomer that has never
occurred before in the state chapter of PDP, PPMAS said the looming
disaster waiting to happen to the party should be addressed
immediately.
“Our members have started drifting to other political parties due to
this problem. We must note the incidences of Zamfara and River States
APC unforeseen disaster that denied them participation during the last
election”, the group warned.
Leave a Reply