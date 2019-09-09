Gabriel Dike

A major crisis is brewing in the colleges of education as two staff unions have directed its members nationwide not to enroll in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform until the Federal Government addresses certain observed grey areas.

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) and Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN) in separate circulars to branch chairmen urged them to direct their members to stay clear of the platform.

The move by the two staff unions is based on a circular from the office of the Accountant General of the Federal (OAGF), dated August 26 and addressed to the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Colleges of Education to direct provosts to implement the IPPIS in federal colleges of education.

A circular to branch chairmen of COEASU dated September 4, 2019 and signed by the General Secretary of the union, Mr. Taiwo Olayanju, advised chairmen in federal colleges of education to stay action on anything that has to do with IPPIS until the Expanded National Executive Council (ENEC) meet ing on September 9, at Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Lagos State to deliberate on the contentious issue.