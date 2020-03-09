George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Crisis looms in the oil-rich Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema council of Imo State as youths in the area have ordered Sterling Global Oil Exploration Company to shut its operation in the community following the killing of three of the youths of the community by the company’s driver.

The president of Egbema Youths Association, Mr Mario Martins Power, who stated this, alleged that the recklessness of the company’s driver had resulted in the death of three youths.

He said: “The youths of Egbema have ordered the company to stop forthwith its operation until the matter is resolved.”

On the alleged attack on the Governor Hope Uzodinma, the youth president expressed shock at the action of some of the youth members and assured the governor of the leadership of the youths to fish out the persons responsible for stoning the official vehicle of the governor who was on a condolence visit to Mmahu Egbema last Sunday.

According to him, “we have mobilised and embarked on a house-to-house effort to fish out whoever that was responsible for damaging of the official vehicle of the governor who had come to the community to commiserate with the families of the deceased three youths.

“We will not condone any act of irresponsibility from any youth in Egbema and we sincerely apologise to his Excellency over the matter.”

However, he reiterated that Sterling Global Oil Exploration Oil must halt its operation until the issues of the killings of the youths of the community by the truck of the company are sorted out.