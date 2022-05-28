From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
Imo East All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant and wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, has rejected a consensus arrangement, insisting that a credible election be held.
Mrs Akeredolu has said that she would not accept any result from what she called a “kangaroo election” for the Imo East senatorial ticket.
The Ondo State First Lady, a native of Emeabiam in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, is running with four other aspirants – Alex Mbata, Kemdi Opara, Jerry Chukwueke and Ugochukwu Nwachukwu – for the Owerri Senate seat.
Speaking at the APC State Secretariat on Saturday, Betty Akeredolu stated: “I am pleading with the National Working Committee(NWC) of our party to know that any result coming from this kangaroo election from Imo State for Imo East Senatorial District should be rejected, there was no election
“Am not part of consensus plan, consensus my foot, let’s go to the field if I lose I will accept it and congratulate the winner”
