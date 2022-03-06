By Lukman Olabiyi

Crisis is currently brewing up in the Lagos State chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) over the faced up between the union state chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, known as MC Oluomo and its National President, Alh. Tajudeen Baruwa.

The crisis that is brewing up had made some members of the union to called on the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his timely intervention in order to avert clash among them.

The loggerheads between the duo had factionalised the union in the state, while a faction is for MC Oluomo, other is loyal to the national president, Baruwa.

The factionalization of the union in state had resulted to issuing of counter directiveby the two union leaders to their members in Lagos.

Some of members of the union loyal to the national president, Baruwa were accusing the state chairman, Mc Oluomo of allegedly stopping the purchase of tickets from the NURTW and that he has mandated members to collect dues and remit directly to him.

They alleged that the state chairman of the union, allegedly forced branch chairmen to sign an undertaking declaring their support for him and whatever decision he made, should abide by it as against the national body..

Speaking to the newsmen on the brewing crisis, the Ikeja Branch chairman of the union, Kunle Anifowoshe, said that the directives from MC Oluomo came as a surprise to them and that they do not understand his motive behind the sudden actions.

Anifowoshe disclosed that the directives were announced during an emergency meeting that was conveyed by the chairman at the state secretariat in Agege, where they were made to sign an undertaking to be loyal and abide by MC Oluomo’s dictates.

The Ikeja Branch chairman, claimed that he did not signed Mc Oluomo’s documents and pledged his loyalty to the national body under the leadership of Baruwa.

However, in a viral video on social media on Sunday, Mc Oluomo and some members loyal to him were seen staging a rally at unknown location, warning the national president not to destroyed the union in Lagos.

Mc Oluomo’s loyalists were displaying different placards, with different inscription, saying Baruwa should leave Lagos NURTW alone.