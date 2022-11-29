From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A serious crisis is brewing at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife as some union plan to ground activities over the planned extension of the tenures of the Registrar and Bursar.

Some unions, particularly the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), have vowed to reject the extension and warned the council not to approve it.

A letter obtained by our correspondent, dated July 22 and signed by the SSANU Chairman, OAU, Comrade Taiwo Arobadi, revealed that the union had written the council not to approve the extension, saying if granted, will create more problems for the management of the University.

According to the union, “any extension of this nature will create more problems for the present University Management under the leadership of Professor AS Bamire.

“There are good numbers of more capable members of staff who can serve much better in the same capacities. It is instructive to note that none of these Principal Officers has done any significantly or extra-ordinarily to merit this extension.

“The two officers have created more problems in the system than they met it. Any extension whatsoever would give rise to chaos and disorder within the community.

“If this insinuation holds, we implore the Governing Council under your leadership to do away with it as it is capable of truncating the peace and tranquillity that we have been enjoying at the University since the beginning of this administration in June 2022.

“The Governing Council in the interest of Industrial Peace and Harmony should not consider any extension for both the Registrar and the Bursar as such decision is capable of causing uproars in the University, the result of which may be counter-productive.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said he was not aware of any plan, adding ” I am not around. I am away to Abuja for an important official assignment.”