Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Fresh crisis is looming in Oyo State over the seeming impasse arising from the recent dissolution of council administration in the state, as the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its rival opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) are warming up for a show down over the legitimacy of the newly constituted administration for the 33 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The embattled Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, had last week claimed that the association already secured a letter from the Inspector General of Police, directing the State Commissioner of Police to take the appropriate action on their resumption in line with the directive of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General of Oyo State and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, has replied Malami that there are two pending cases in the court over local government in the state, and that only the court, not AGF, has the power to declare the sack of the council chairmen as illegal or unconstitutional.

But the 68 sacked chairmen have threatened to take back their positions from the caretaker committees committee put in place by Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday. The development, however, compelled the State Executive Committee (SEC) and State Administrative Council (SAC) of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state to hold an emergency meeting yesterday in Ibadan.