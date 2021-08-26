Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hold an emergency meeting today in Abuja to discuss the party’s leadership crisis.

Director-General, PDP Governors’ Forum, C.I.D Maduabum, in a statement said the emergency meeting was summoned by the forum Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, in consultation with his colleagues.

The meeting would discuss recent developments in the PDP.

The forum enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts were on to ensure the stability of the party in the days ahead.