From Fred Itua, Abuja

National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Adekunle Rufai, has been suspended for alleged misappropriation of party’s funds.

This is coming amidst accusations from many delegates that suspended chairman was involved in acts of corruption, highhandedness, rascality and plot to change the name of the party to Action Congress.

The suspension was adopted and ratified at the party’s 2022 national convention in Abuja, yesterday, where delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory converged to draw out modalities ahead of future elections,

The suspension was, however, resisted by some members, who said the decision was harsh and hasty. Some delegates from the North and South West, who were at the venue, described the suspension as political.

Rufai was said to have declined several calls put across to him by party members to attend an emergency meeting called by the national secretariat for Wednesday, January 5, where the decision of his suspension was considered. Consequently, the leadership of the party acted on five decisions taken at its last meeting, among which were the immediate suspension of the national chairman and his executive members; setting up a seven-man committee to investigate the national chairman and his executive, while the deputy national chairman is to act on his stead pending when the investigation is concluded.

The investigation committee is expected to summit its report within 21 days to the National Think Tank Committee.

A delegate and leader of the party from Kano State, Sani Mdara, also raised an objection, requesting that the secretariat brief the convention on the allegations. He said the decision leading to the suspension was shrouded in secrecy.

But he was shutdown by a chieftain of the party from Imo State, Ogadike Chinelu, who pointed that there were proofs before the party that the national chairman had concluded plans to change the party’s name.

Responding to call to brief the convention how they arrived at the decision to suspend the current national executive, National Secretary Suleiman Abdulrasheed, said internal party affairs cannot be brought before the public for debate as this has to do with allegation of misappropriation.