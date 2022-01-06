From Fred Itua, Abuja

The national chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Adekunle Rufai, was on Thursday suspended over alleged misappropriation of party’s funds.

This is coming amidst accusations from many delegates of the party that suspended chairman was involved in acts of corruption, highhandedness, rascality and plot to change the name of the party to Action Congress.

The suspension was adopted and ratified at the party’s 2022 national convention in Abuja, where delegates from the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT converged to draw out modalities ahead of future elections after.

The suspension was however resisted by some members, who said the decision was rather too harsh and hasty.

Some delegates from the North and South West, who were at the venue, angry, had described the suspension as political, but this could not save Rufai from the plot to suspend him.

Rufai who was absent at the venue, was said to have declined several calls put across to him by party members to attend an emergency meeting called by the national secretariat for Wednesday, 5th, January, where the decision of his suspension was considered.

Consequently, the leadership of the party acted on five decisions taken at its last meeting, among which were the immediate suspension of the national chairman and his executive members; setting up a seven man committee to investigate the national chairman and his excos, while the deputy national chairman is act on his stead pending when the investigation is concluded.

The investigation committee is expected to summit its report within 21 days to the National Think Tank Committee (NTTC).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

A delegate and leader of the party from Kano State, Sani Mdara, also raised an objection, requesting that the secretariat brief the convention on the allegations.

He said the decision leading to the suspension of the national chairman was shrouded in secrecy.

“We have to know the allegations leveled against him, when he committed them and if it involves funds, we should also how much and how,” he said.

He was shutdown by a chieftain of the party from Imo State, Chief Ogadike Chinelu, who pointed that there are proofs before the party that the national chairman had concluded plans to change the party’s name.

While responding to call to brief the convention how they arrived at the decision to suspend the current national exco, national secretary of the party, Suleiman Abdulrasheed, said internal party affairs cannot be brought before the public for debate as this has to do with allegation of misappropriation.

He said: “Allegations have been made but it is an internal party issue that we cannot sit before the media to discuss. Let us not bring the cat out of the bag. Let’s leave the cat inside the bag.”

Acting national chairman, Ibrahim Isha, who spoke at the close of of the convention called on party faithful to allow the committee go on with the investigation for the sake of accountability.

He appealed to them to be patient for now to allow the party do what is best for it.