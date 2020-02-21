Internal wrangling has divided members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Adamawa State, where a faction has inaugurated a new executive leaders of the party.

Inaugurating the new leaders yesterday in Yola, the PDP factional leader in the state, Umar Ardo, said the decision was taken to express their dissatisfaction over the leadership of the party in the state.

Ardo alleged that the way and manner PDP affairs were been conducted in the state and maltreatment of members pushed them to inaugurate their own executive members after consultation with the national headquarters of the party.

“We expressed, with dismay our dissatisfaction with the unconstitutional way and manner PDP affairs are being conducted in the state and the maltreatment of members who object to such unconstitutional acts.

“If we cannot respect and abide by the constitution of the party, then we certainly do not have a party.

“It is against this backdrop that some well meaning party members decided to take this action for the best interest of the party and for our dear state,” Ardo said.

He added that after several efforts and wide consultations on how to resolve the internal crisis amicably failed, the group finally took the decisions.

Ardo, said they resolved to initiate a movement within the PDP to reform the unhealthy situation in the state.