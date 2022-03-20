From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Crisis over alleged Pruning down of Governorship aspirants of the People’s Democratic party PDP is said to be tearing the party apart in Benue State following the rejection of the move by the PDP caucus to reduce the number of aspirants who have expressed the intention to contest the governorship position on the PDP platform.

One of the Governorship aspirants, Joseph kyaagba who spoke to Daily Sun Correspondent in Lafia, Sunday while on transit to Abuja to announce the rejection of the planned action of the party in the area saying the masterminded results of the Vandeikya PDP caucus towards the pruning down of governorship aspirants without basic parameters was not in tandem with with the basic discussion earlier had.

According to Architect Joseph kyaagba the Governorship aspirants would not be condoned by the affected aspirants and urged the party machinery not to paint a very poor credibility quotient for the party.

“Such sponsored mischief to discontenance credible PDP aspirants in an undemocratic and nontransperent approach that throws up poor leadership recruitment for the state will only shoot the PDP in the foot as the public is watching anxiously for the quality of emerging party candidates to decide their direction of voting”.

“From the round of consultations being made by the Vandeikya aspirants across the state, the pedigree, performance, antecedents and blue prints presented by arc Joe Kyaagba and Dr Paul Angya, give much hope to the Benue electorate and PDP stakeholders

In Benue State he said, “placing Prof Ityavyar first after his extremely abysmal performance as commissioner of Education and chairman Economic team of the Ortom administration suggests the mediocre judgement of the delegates and complete insensitivity to the fortunes of the PDP in the 2023 general elections”.

kyaagba claimed that the 2016 gang up by the Kunav people to hoist trumped up charges, arrest, detain, prosecute and force the exit of Joe Kyaagba from the Ortom govt, was obviously a calculated attempt at frustrating his assailing candidature to the 2023 Governorship contest. This is yet another miscalculated attempt at casting doubts about his popularity.

The attempted muscling of Joe Kyaagba and others known to all in the state as an astute stricker for the party with high ratings across the state as the governorship hopeful for Benue State will cast a low morale among the Benue electorate.

“The more the efforts at preventing the PDP from putting their best foot forward, while the APC are tinkering with the likes of Prof Terhemba Shija and the renowned Catholic healing priest, Fr Hyacinth Alia Ph.D, the ruling party in Benue State is unwittingly be singing their requiem song for the dead. The lessons of 2015 PDP elections in Benue State must not be forgotten too quickly”, the aspirant declared.

Joe Kyaagba a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (FNIA), member of the national institute (mni), and a member of the Catholic order of the Knights of St Mulumba (KSM).

Daily Sun reports that Joe Kyaagba is the former Benue State Commissioner of Works and Housing; former Special Duties Adviser to Gov Samuel Ortom.