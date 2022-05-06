From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Leadership crisis has bedeviled the northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) otherwise known as northern CAN, over alleged plot by the current executive committee led by the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, to illegally extend their tenure in office from constitutionally recognised three to four years.

The tenure of the current executives was said to have expired on May 3 as recognised by the constitution, but there are indications that the EXCO was neither planning for election soon nor planning to vacate office, hence the suspicion that there was plot to extend tenure.

The prolonged silence of the EXCO has also triggered acrimony and bitterness among members of northern CAN and some executive members who are suspecting that Rev. Pam is plotting illegal tenure elongation till the end of 2023 general elections for some financial and other benefits.

One of the sources said: “Rev. Pam’s claim that their tenure is four years is not correct and unconstitutional. The source recalled that Rev Pam’s EXCO was first elected on 10th May, 2016 for the first three years. On 3rd May, 2019, he was re-elected for second tenure in office which ought to end few days ago. But he (Rev. Pam) has refused to vacate office nor call for election. Rather, he has kept mute about the matter, claiming that his tenure is four years and will expire next year.”

Another source accused Rev. Pam of running a “one man” show, using the body to make financial and other gains from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He alleged that Rev. Pam approached the Federal Government and promised to silence the voice of oppressed Christians in the north if he was appointed the Executive Secretary of NCPC, “and true to his words, he did. He never made any comment nor take action on the endless attacks on the Christians in the north.”

Daily Sun could not reach the chairman of northern CAN and the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev. Pam, for comment on the allegations, but was able reach his aide, Pam Ayuba, who dispelled the rumour that his boss was a sit-tight leader.

“Disregard the claim of these people who are expressing their anger, seeking opportunity to get power. Rev. Pam has been in leadership of CAN from the grassroot. From his time at Jos South LGA to State, zonal and northern region, Rev. Pam has never been known as violator of law and rules.

“All I can assure you is that Rev. Pam is not a sit-tight leader and he won’t start now. All I can assure you is that he won’t spend extra hour or day in office when his tenure expires. I can assure that he will quickly conduct elections and hand over power to whoever emerges.”