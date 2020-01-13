Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been hit by allegation of graft bordering on N21 million meant for the 2019 election.

Daily Sun gathered that the party had been enmeshed in a crisis that pitted members with executives after the conclusion of the 2019 elections where the party was defeated.

It was learnt that some party faithful have blamed the gubernatorial candidate, Senator Sunni Ogbuoji, and Chairman of the party, Eze Nwachkwu Eze,for the party’s woeful outing in the election.

The aggrieved members alleged that both men failed to release campaign and poll funds to boost the prosecution of the election.

It was learnt that as the post election crisis appeared resolved, another fresh crisis bordering on alleged fraud and embezzlement of funds surfaced with some members of the state working committee (SWC) of the party alleging Eze Nwachkwu Eze, the party chairman embezzled N21million.

The party’s Welfare Secretary, Nwaze Ernest, in a petition alleged that Nwachwukwu Eze, diverted N10million which was given to support the party during the election by Kano Governor, Abduhali Ganduje, embezzled N10 million donated by Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and N10 million by Chief Elias Mbam of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

“The state chairman has maintained an illegal account created with the party’s name (All Progresive Congress) with invalid and unconstitutionally recognised signatories as provided for in Article 23(iia-d)of the APC constitution 2014 as amended,’’ Ernest said.

He asked the party to investigate the chairman and compel him to refund the money.

The APC chairman, Pastor Eze Nwachuwkwu Eze, however, denied the allegation.

He admitted the party raked in N21 million in the build up to the 2019 elections, but said the money was judiciously distributed across 13 local government areas for the election.

He said documents stating how the funds were expended were still with the party.

“We did not receive any other money from the party for the purpose of running the 2019 general elections.

“So, the N21 million was used to pay party agents who worked for us during the elections. Governor Ganduje gave N10 million to support us.

“The governorship candidate of the party was aware of the money. Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu gave us N10 million, while one Elias Mbam of Revenue Mobilization gave N1 million. The money was used for National Assembly and governorship elections.

None of the money was given privately; it was an open donation and the money were paid into the party’s account which have many signatories.

“I cannot withdraw money from the party’s account alone, others must be involved.

“Those who are saying I embezzled money were the same people the PDP planted and used to work against us during the elections.

“There are still surprised that the party is still moving forward despite their betrayers.

“The matter has been brought to the SWC of the party and a committee has been set to look into the allegations.

“Those making the accusations should know the consequences of their actions if at the end of the matter the committee says I did not embezzle any money,” he said.